Country Megaticket bringing Rascal Flatts, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Chris Young, Tim McGraw to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Rascal Flatts’ farewell tour, Brooks & Dunn’s first tour in a decade, and returning favorites Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley and Jason Aldean are among the shows in the 2020 Country Megaticket at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. (A few of the shows have been previously tipped on the Blender).
The Megaticket goes on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at megaticket.com, at the box office, and by calling 800-745-3000.
The 2020 Country Megaticket lineup:
-- Brooks & Dunn with special guests to be announced, May 15
-- Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, Caylee Hammack, May 29
-- Brad Paisley, Jordan Davis, Gabby Barrett, June 6
-- Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, Hardy, July 17
-- Rascal Flatts Farewell Tour with special guests, July 23
-- Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Dee Jay Silver, Aug. 1
-- Lady Antebellum, Jake Owen, Maddie & Tae, Aug. 15
-- Chris Young, Scotty McCreery, Payton Smith, Aug. 20
-- Tim McGraw, Midland, Ingrid Andress, Sept. 24
There’s no service fee at the box office the first week of sales. First week sales end at 5 p.m. Jan. 31.
Megaticket prices are $209 (lawn package), $449 (silver), gold ($775) and platinum ($1,249).
Ticket sales for individual shows will be announced at a later date.