COVID-19 restrictions lifted for upcoming Lil Durk, Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert and Pointfest concerts

Concert-goers at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre attending April/May shows Lil Durk (April 29), Tim McGraw (April 30), Miranda Lambert (May 20) and Pointfest (May 21) are no longer required to provide proof of negative COVID-19 test or vaccination for entry.
Concert-goers are advised to continue to check the venue website and livenation.com for the latest updates and guidelines as entry requirements are subject to change.
