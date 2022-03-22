 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19 restrictions lifted for upcoming Lil Durk, Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert and Pointfest concerts

Lil Baby, Lil Durk at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Lil Durk performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Concert-goers at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre attending April/May shows Lil Durk (April 29), Tim McGraw (April 30), Miranda Lambert (May 20) and Pointfest (May 21) are no longer required to provide proof of negative COVID-19 test or vaccination for entry. 

Concert-goers are advised to continue to check the venue website and livenation.com for the latest updates and guidelines as entry requirements are subject to change.

 

