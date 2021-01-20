 Skip to main content
D.L. Hughley returning to Helium Comedy Club
D.L. Hughley returning to Helium Comedy Club

2019 Winter TCA - TV One

D.L. Hughley speaks during TV One's "Uncensored" and "The D.L. Hugely Show" panel during the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Comedian D.L. Hughley is at Helium Comedy Club with shows Feb. 25-28.

He’ll perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Jan. 26-27, and 7 p.m. Jan. 28. 

Ticket prices are $80-$200 for two, three and four-person tables. 

Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.

