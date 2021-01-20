D.L. Hughley returning to Helium Comedy Club

Comedian D.L. Hughley is at Helium Comedy Club with shows Feb. 25-28.
He’ll perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Jan. 26-27, and 7 p.m. Jan. 28.
Ticket prices are $80-$200 for two, three and four-person tables.
Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
