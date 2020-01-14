You are the owner of this article.
D.L. Hughley sells out several shows at Helium Comedy Club, more shows added
2019 Winter TCA - TV One

D.L. Hughley speaks during TV One's "Uncensored" and "The D.L. Hugely Show" panel during the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

D.L. Hughley has sold out seveal shows at Helium Comedy Club including his 7:30 p.m. Friday show, his 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Saturday show, and his 7 p.m. Sunday show.

New shows added are 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $35 with a VIP meet-and-greet available for $70.

Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.

