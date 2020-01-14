D.L. Hughley sells out several shows at Helium Comedy Club, more shows added

D.L. Hughley has sold out seveal shows at Helium Comedy Club including his 7:30 p.m. Friday show, his 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Saturday show, and his 7 p.m. Sunday show.
New shows added are 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $35 with a VIP meet-and-greet available for $70.
Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.
Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.
Error: Please try again later
Thanks! *
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today