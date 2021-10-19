 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Damien Escobar's Christmas show coming to the Sheldon Concert Hall
0 comments

Damien Escobar's Christmas show coming to the Sheldon Concert Hall

{{featured_button_text}}
Damien Escobar

Damien Escobar

Damien Escobar’s “25 Days of Christmas Tour 2021” comes to the Sheldon Concert Hall with a concert at 8 p.m. Dec. 14.

Tickets are $35-$70 at metrotix.com, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 22.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet dazzle on 'Dune' red carpet

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News