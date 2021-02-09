 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Damon Wayans Jr. heading to Helium Comedy Club for four nights in May
0 comments

Damon Wayans Jr. heading to Helium Comedy Club for four nights in May

{{featured_button_text}}
LA Premiere of "Sextuplets"

Damon Wayans Jr. attends a premiere of "Sextuplets" on Aug. 7, 2019, at the Arclight Hollywood in Los Angeles.

 Photo by Willy Sanjuan, Invision/Associated Press

Damon Wayans Jr. will perform at Helium Comedy Club May 13-16.

He'll perform at 7:30 p.m. May 13, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. May 14-15 and at 7 p.m. May 16.

Tickets are $0-$180 for two, three and four-person tables.

Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The $15M 'Schitt's Creek' megamansion is up for sale - and it's magnificent

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports