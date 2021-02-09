Damon Wayans Jr. heading to Helium Comedy Club for four nights in May

Damon Wayans Jr. will perform at Helium Comedy Club May 13-16.
-
St. Lunatics feud signals an end to St. Louis' original hip-hop dynasty
-
Vaccinations, testing, morgue duties — Family Arena, staff take on new duties in pandemic
-
A decade later, St. Louis singer Kenny DeShields is almost ready to release debut album
-
St. Charles band Hounds exposes itself like never before on new album
-
The Weeknd reschedules 'After Hours Tour' from 2021 to 2022, including Enterprise Center date
He'll perform at 7:30 p.m. May 13, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. May 14-15 and at 7 p.m. May 16.
Tickets are $0-$180 for two, three and four-person tables.
Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today