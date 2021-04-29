 Skip to main content
Damon Wayans Jr.'s Helium Comedy Club shows shift from May to December
LA Premiere of "Sextuplets"

Damon Wayans Jr. attends a premiere of "Sextuplets" on Aug. 7, 2019, at the Arclight Hollywood in Los Angeles.

 Photo by Willy Sanjuan, Invision/Associated Press

Update: Damon Wayans Jr.'s shows at Helium Comedy Club have been rescheduled from May to December. The new dates are Dec. 16-19. Click here for more information.

Earlier post: Damon Wayans Jr. will perform at Helium Comedy Club May 13-16.

He'll perform at 7:30 p.m. May 13, 7:30 and 10 p.m. May 14-15, and 7 p.m. May 16.

Tickets are $70-$180 for tables of two, three and four.

Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.

