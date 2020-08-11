You are the owner of this article.
Dan + Shay's Enterprise Center concert debut is canceled
Dan + Shay's Enterprise Center concert debut is canceled

Dan + Shay Perform on NBC's Today Show

Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney from the band Dan + Shay perform on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, June 28, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Update: Dan + Shay's concert coming to Enterprise Center has been canceled, according to ticketmaster.com. While the country act listed new tour dates for 2021, some of the 2020 dates were not rescheduled, and the St. Louis show is one of them. Refunds are being processed. The change comes in wake of the current pandemic.

Original post: Dan + Shay’s first arena tour comes to Enterprise Center on Sept. 18, 2020. Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $36.50-$76.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and the box office. VIP packages are available.

The show is the “Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour,” and begins March 6, 2020 in Nashville.

“10,000 Hours” is the new Dan + Shay single with Justin Bieber.

