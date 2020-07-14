Dance club Rehab closed temporarily amid COVID-19 scare

Rehab Bar & Grill (4054 Chouteau Ave.) in the Grove neighborhood has temporarily closed amid a positive COVID-19 case.
On the nightclub’s social media, the club posted “We have learned someone that was in our establishment Saturday night has tested positive for COVID-19. In order to continue keeping our staff and patrons safe, we will be closing for a few days to have the bar professionally cleaned and sanitized, and until we get negative test results for our employees. We’ll be seeing you soon.”
Rehab, featuring dancing, drag shows and more, and calls itself the “Gateway to the Grove” and is LGBTQ proud.
Get more information at rehabstl.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!