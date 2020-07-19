Dance club Rehab reopens after COVID-19 scare

Update: Rehab Bar & Grill (4054 Chouteau Ave.) has reopened after a coronavirus scare. This message was posted on the bar's Facebook page:

"We have been sanitized, and our employees have been tested...not once, but TWICE! We will continue with all of our safety and sanitation protocols, including temp checks at the gate for everyone. Masks will continue to be required to enter, and MUST be worn when not seated. For the time being only our patio will be open, but we have plenty of fans and shade! We would like to thank SERVPRO and ARCpoint Labs for getting us cleaned and tested so quickly!

Following our neighbors Just John, we will be asking for names and phone numbers to assist the city with contract tracing if requested. Your information will not be used, or sold, for any other reason."

Original post: Rehab Bar & Grill (4054 Chouteau Ave.) in the Grove neighborhood has temporarily closed amid a positive COVID-19 case.