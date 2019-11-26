“Dancing with the Stars -- Live Tour 2020” is at Stifel Theatre Feb. 14 at Stifel Theatre with celebrity guests including current champion Hannah Brown along with Ally Brooke, Lauren Alaina, Kel Mitchel, Kate Flannery, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, and Kate Flannery (Flannery joins the tour in St. Louis).
Season 28 professionals on the tour are Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Gleb Savchenko and Emma Slater.
Event time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $36.50-$76.50 and are on sale now at ticketmaster.com and at the Enterprise Center box office.
Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.