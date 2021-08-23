Daniel Sloss heading to the Pageant

Comedian Daniel Sloss comes to the Pageant with a concert on Oct. 17. The show is a stop on his “Hubris” tour.
Kai Humphries is also on the bill.
Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $49.50.$59.50 and are on sale at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
The Pageant requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the previous 72 hours for entry.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
