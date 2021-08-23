 Skip to main content
Daniel Sloss heading to the Pageant
0 comments

Daniel Sloss heading to the Pageant

{{featured_button_text}}
Daniel Sloss

Daniel Sloss

 Courtesy of the artist

Comedian Daniel Sloss comes to the Pageant with a concert on Oct. 17. The show is a stop on his “Hubris” tour.

Kai Humphries is also on the bill.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $49.50.$59.50 and are on sale at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

The Pageant requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the previous 72 hours for entry.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Charlotte to enter her last year of lower school

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News