Dar Williams coming to Delmar Hall for October show

Dar Williams is at Delmar Hall with a concert at 8 p.m. Oct. 19.
Tickets are $30-$35 and go on sale at 11 a.m. June 11 at ticketmaster.com.
The box office is not currently open.
Delmar Hall has been closed since March 2020 but will reopen later this summer.
Get more information at delmarhall.com.
