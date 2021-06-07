 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dar Williams coming to Delmar Hall for October show
0 comments

Dar Williams coming to Delmar Hall for October show

{{featured_button_text}}
Dar Williams

Dar Williams

 Courtesy of the artist

Dar Williams is at Delmar Hall with a concert at 8 p.m. Oct. 19.

Tickets are $30-$35 and go on sale at 11 a.m. June 11 at ticketmaster.com.

The box office is not currently open.

Delmar Hall has been closed since March 2020 but will reopen later this summer.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Can the Giants win the NL West?

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports