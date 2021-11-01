Darius Rucker heading to the Fox Theatre

Country superstar Darius Rucker is at the Fox Theatre for an intimate theater tour on March 17. Show time is at 8 p.m.
Caylee Hammack is also on the bill.
Tickets are $35-$89.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at metrotix.com,
“It’s been a dream of mine for a while to bring our show to these beautiful theaters. Some of my favorite venue memories over the years are at places like the Apollo in New York or the Royal Albert Hall in London, as it’s just a different experience when you’re that close. With Hootie, we went straight from playing dive bars to arenas, so there are still a lot of theatres I’ve never had the opportunity to play. I’ll just say that this tour will have a lot of firsts, even for me.”
The tour begins Feb. 17 in Philadelphia.
Rucker is on “Good Morning America” on Nov. 5 with his new single “Mr. Masterpiece” from his upcoming album.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
