 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Darius Rucker heading to the Fox Theatre
0 comments

Darius Rucker heading to the Fox Theatre

{{featured_button_text}}
Hootie & the Blowfish and Barenaked Ladies

Darius Rucker of Hootie & the Blowfish performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Country superstar Darius Rucker is at the Fox Theatre for an intimate theater tour on March 17. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Caylee Hammack is also on the bill.

Tickets are $35-$89.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at metrotix.com,

“It’s been a dream of mine for a while to bring our show to these beautiful theaters. Some of my favorite venue memories over the years are at places like the Apollo in New York or the Royal Albert Hall in London, as it’s just a different experience when you’re that close. With Hootie, we went straight from playing dive bars to arenas, so there are still a lot of theatres I’ve never had the opportunity to play. I’ll just say that this tour will have a lot of firsts, even for me.”

The tour begins Feb. 17 in Philadelphia.

Rucker is on “Good Morning America” on Nov. 5 with his new single “Mr. Masterpiece” from his upcoming album.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Ghost experiences in the Lemp Mansion

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News