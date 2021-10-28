 Skip to main content
Dark Room reopens with Dave Grelle, Anita Jackson, Eric Slaughter, Ptah Williams, Janet Evra

Dave Grelle's Playadors at City Foundry STL

Dave Grelle's Playadors perform at City Foundry STL in St. Louis on Friday, May 28, 2021. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

The Dark Room in Grand Center is dark no more. The intimate venue at the Grandel, closed since March 2020 because of the pandemic, is reopening Nov. 13 with Moon Valley. 

The rundown through December:

• Moon Valley, 9 p.m. Nov. 13, $5-$15

• Anita Jackson, 9 p.m. Nov. 19, $5-$25

• Tracer with Ptah Williams, 9 p.m. Nov. 20, $5-$20

• Eric Slaughter Group, 7 p.m. Nov. 26, $5-$15

• Janet Evra featuring Stephen Martin, 7 p.m. Nov. 27, $5-$20

• The Dhoruba Collective, 9 p.m. Dec. 3, $5-$15

• Mo Egeston All-Stars featuring special guest, 9 p.m. Dec. 4, $5-$20

• Dave Grelle’s Playadors featuring Joanna Serenko, 9 p.m. Dec. 10, $5-$25

• The Bosman Twins, 9 p.m. Dec. 11, $15-$30

More dates will be added.

The venue will have tiered seating options with premiere, reserve and general pricing. Tickets go on sale Oct. 29 at metrotix.com.

Food service is available on Fridays and Saturdays, with a rotating menu by Chef Zoe.

The free weekly Wednesday Night Jazz hosted by Bob DeBoo is 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays.

