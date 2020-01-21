Daryl Hall & John Oates coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with Squeeze and KT Tunstall

Daryl Hall & John Oates return to town with a show July 24 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Also on the bill are Squeeze and KT Tunstall.

Concert time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 24 at livenation.com and at the box office. Lawn tickets $19 the first week of sales.

In a statement, Hall said: “Can’t wait to get out there and have some fun playing with my friends to all of my friends.”

Oates added: "I’m really looking forward to a big time 2020 tour. Having KT Tunstall and Squeeze on the bill with us is just gonna make for an amazing night of music. Can’t wait to see you all on the road."

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

Sign up try again Error: Please try again later Thanks! *



