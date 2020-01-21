You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Daryl Hall & John Oates coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with Squeeze and KT Tunstall
0 comments

Daryl Hall & John Oates coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with Squeeze and KT Tunstall

Support local journalism for 99¢
Daryl Hall and John Oates at Scottrade Center

Daryl Hall and John Oates perform at Scottrade Center in St. Louis on Saturday, May 6, 2017. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Daryl Hall & John Oates return to town with a show July 24 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Also on the bill are Squeeze and KT Tunstall.

Concert time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 24 at livenation.com and at the box office. Lawn tickets $19 the first week of sales.

In a statement, Hall said: “Can’t wait to get out there and have some fun playing with my friends to all of my friends.” 

Oates added: "I’m really looking forward to a big time 2020 tour. Having KT Tunstall and Squeeze on the bill with us is just gonna make for an amazing night of music. Can’t wait to see you all on the road."

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.




Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports