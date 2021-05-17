 Skip to main content
Dashboard Confessional bringing 'Unplugged Tour' to the Pageant
Dashboard Confessional bringing 'Unplugged Tour' to the Pageant

Dashboard Confessional

Dashboard Confessional

 Photo by Lupe Bustos

Dashboard Confessional’s “Unplugged Tour” at the Pageant with a show on Oct. 14; show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Into It. Over It. and Armon Jay are also on the bill.

Tickets are $35-$40 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 21 at ticketmaster.com. The Pageant’s box office is not currently open.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

 

