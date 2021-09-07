 Skip to main content
Dashboard Confessional cancels tour coming to the Pageant out of COVID-19 concern
Dashboard Confessional

Dashboard Confessional

 Photo by Lupe Bustos

Update: The Dashboard Confessional tour has been canceled. Refunds are available at point of purchase. Here's a note from Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carrabba:

"It is with great sadness that we have decided to cancel the upcoming Dashboard Confessional Unplugged tour. We feel this is the best decision for our band, crew and fans during this time. With that being said, we support any artists who make the choice to go out on the road. We intend to play at Music Midtown and our show in Nashville at the Ryman in November. Performing and seeing our fans is a source of constant joy for us and we cannot wait to be back at it again. In the meantime, I will focus on recovering from outstanding complications from my accident last year and plan to get back on the road as soon as possible.

Click here for more information.

Original post: Dashboard Confessional’s “Unplugged Tour” at the Pageant with a show on Oct. 14; show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Into It. Over It. and Armon Jay are also on the bill.

Tickets are $35-$40 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 21 at ticketmaster.com. The Pageant’s box office is not currently open.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

 

