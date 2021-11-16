 Skip to main content
Daughtry cancels tour including show at the Factory after Chris Daughtry family tragedy
Daughtry

Daughtry

 Courtesy of the artist

Daughtry’s concert at the Factory Nov. 23 will be rescheduled along with the remainder of the band’s 2022 dates in the wake of the death of singer Chris Daughtry’s daughter last week.

The new dates will be scheduled for 2022. 

The band released a statement on social media.

Stay tuned for new dates.

News