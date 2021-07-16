Daughtry coming to the Factory for 'The Dearly Beloved Tour'

Daughtry’s “The Dearly Beloved Tour” is at the new the Factory in Chesterfield with a show on Nov. 23. Show time is at 7 p.m.

Also performing are Sevendust, Tremonti, and Travis Bracht.

Tickets are $34.50-$89.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 23 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

The Factory opens tonight with a sold-out performance by deadmau5.

