Daughtry coming to the Factory for 'The Dearly Beloved Tour'

Daughtry’s “The Dearly Beloved Tour” is at the new the Factory in Chesterfield with a show on Nov. 23. Show time is at 7 p.m.
Also performing are Sevendust, Tremonti, and Travis Bracht.
Tickets are $34.50-$89.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 23 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at thefactorystl.com.
The Factory opens tonight with a sold-out performance by deadmau5.
Photos: First look inside the Factory, Chesterfield's newest concert venue
