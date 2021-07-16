 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daughtry coming to the Factory for 'The Dearly Beloved Tour'
0 comments

Daughtry coming to the Factory for 'The Dearly Beloved Tour'

{{featured_button_text}}
Daughtry

Daughtry

 Courtesy of the artist

Daughtry’s “The Dearly Beloved Tour” is at the new the Factory in Chesterfield with a show on Nov. 23. Show time is at 7 p.m.

Also performing are Sevendust, Tremonti, and Travis Bracht.

Tickets are $34.50-$89.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 23 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

The Factory opens tonight with a sold-out performance by deadmau5.

 

 

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Yankees open up as favorites against Red Sox

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports