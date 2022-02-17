 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
David Archuleta's concert at the Old Rock House is canceled

David Archuleta

 Photo credit: Cyrus Panganiban and Lisa Paquette

David Archuleta's Feb. 25 concert at the Old Rock House is canceled.

A note from the singer's representative reads: "We are extremely sorry for the last minute notice, but David has just received doctor’s orders that due to a vocal strain he will need additional recovery time in order to make the quickest possible recovery. We understand the inconvenience this causes. Automatic refunds will be issued, please contact the point of purchase with questions. We hope to be back in town as soon as we can and thank you for your understanding."

Get more information at metrotix.com.

