David Cross' 'Elegance Redefined' tour coming to the Pageant

Comedian David Cross’ “Elegance Redefined” tour is at the Pageant with a concert on Nov. 10; show time is at 8 p.m.
Sean Patton is also on the bill.
Tickets start at $41 and are on sale at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
Per the artist request, all ticketholders must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination status along with matching photo ID, for entry. Full vaccination status is defined as 14 days after the final COVID-19 vaccination dose.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
