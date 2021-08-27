 Skip to main content
David Cross' 'Elegance Redefined' tour coming to the Pageant
0 comments

David Cross' 'Elegance Redefined' tour coming to the Pageant

{{featured_button_text}}
David Cross

David Cross

 Courtesy of the artist

Comedian David Cross’ “Elegance Redefined” tour is at the Pageant with a concert on Nov. 10; show time is at 8 p.m.

Sean Patton is also on the bill.

Tickets start at $41 and are on sale at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

Per the artist request, all ticketholders must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination status along with matching photo ID, for entry. Full vaccination status is defined as 14 days after the final COVID-19 vaccination dose.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientology Church is facing 'touch times' amid Laura Prepon’s exit

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News