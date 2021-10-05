David Cross tour coming to the Pageant is canceled over COVID-19 concerns

Update: David Cross' Nov. 10 concert at the Pageant is canceled over COVID-19 concerts. Refunds are available at point of purchase. Cross released a statement regarding his canceled tour dates.

“Hey everyone,

After multiple discussions with numerous people, looking at the numbers and listening to everyone’s concerns I have made the difficult and deeply disappointing, but ultimately right decision, to postpone the tour until we all feel like we are safely on the other side of this (crap).

Getting to do stand-up again after being unable to for almost a year and a half (an eternity for stand-ups!) has been mentally life-saving for me. I was very much looking forward to this tour, and we’ve been having so much fun here in NY getting this show together but…there’s just no way around this decision right now.