David Cross tour coming to the Pageant is canceled over COVID-19 concerns

Update: David Cross' Nov. 10 concert at the Pageant is canceled over COVID-19 concerts. Refunds are available at point of purchase. Cross released a statement regarding his canceled tour dates.
“Hey everyone,
After multiple discussions with numerous people, looking at the numbers and listening to everyone’s concerns I have made the difficult and deeply disappointing, but ultimately right decision, to postpone the tour until we all feel like we are safely on the other side of this (crap).
Getting to do stand-up again after being unable to for almost a year and a half (an eternity for stand-ups!) has been mentally life-saving for me. I was very much looking forward to this tour, and we’ve been having so much fun here in NY getting this show together but…there’s just no way around this decision right now.
And please know I was not being cavalier at all about safety on this tour. From the beginning I demanded that every venue require proof of vaccination as well as strongly encouraging mask use. And the venues were cool about it. But still, I get it. I suppose I was a little naïve about what everyone else is going through. I want to do this tour the right way so will regroup with everyone and I guess shoot for…spring? Is that when everything is supposed to get better? I plan on continuing to do the show weekly here in NYC so if you’re in town please do come see the show.
Hope to see you all in the not-to-distant and healthy future.
Again, I am truly bummed."
Original post: Comedian David Cross’ “Elegance Redefined” tour is at the Pageant with a concert on Nov. 10; show time is at 8 p.m.
Sean Patton is also on the bill.
Tickets start at $41 and are on sale at ticketmaster.com.
Per the artist request, all ticketholders must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination status along with matching photo ID, for entry. Full vaccination status is defined as 14 days after the final COVID-19 vaccination dose.