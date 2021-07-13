 Skip to main content
David Mann and Friends comedy show coming to the Ambassador
David Mann and Friends comedy show coming to the Ambassador

David Mann

David Mann

 Courtesy of the artist

David Mann and Friends’ with Donald Martin, DeAndre Whitner, Princeton Dew and Willie C is at the Ambassador with a show on Aug. 21. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $39 with VIP tickets available as well.

The event is presented by Humor for Hire.

Get more information at thenewambassadorstl.com or call 314-324-0823.

