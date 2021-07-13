David Mann and Friends comedy show coming to the Ambassador

David Mann and Friends’ with Donald Martin, DeAndre Whitner, Princeton Dew and Willie C is at the Ambassador with a show on Aug. 21. Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $39 with VIP tickets available as well.
The event is presented by Humor for Hire.
Get more information at thenewambassadorstl.com or call 314-324-0823.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
