David Nail heading to Pop's
David Nail heading to Pop's

David Nail

David Nail. Photo courtesy of the artist

Country singer David Nail comes to Pop’s with a concert on Sept. 24. Karissa Ella is also on the bill.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20-$59.50 and are on sale at ticketweb.com.

The show is presented by Mike Judy Presents.

Get more information at popsrocks.com.

 

