 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David Sanborn, Marcus Miller among new shows added to Jazz St. Louis schedule
0 comments

David Sanborn, Marcus Miller among new shows added to Jazz St. Louis schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

New concerts have been added to Jazz St. Louis’ current 26th season schedule including shows from David Sanborn and Marcus Miller. 

Also, a couple of shows that had been on the schedule are canceled.

The list of new shows are:

Jan. 12: Joel Vanderheyden Quartet

Jan. 13: The Kaleb Kirby Quintet

Jan. 26: Bernard Terry

Jan. 27: Emily Wallace with the Adam Maness Trio

Jan. 28-29: Kendrick Smith Sextet – Kind of Blue

Feb. 23: Una Noche en Panama feat. David Gomez

Feb. 24: Demarius Hicks

Feb. 25-26: Denise Thimes

March 9-10: Catherine Russell

March 11-12: An Evening With Tonina

March 23-26: David Sanborn

April 6: Matthew Henry's Agbara Quintet

April 7: Janet Evra

April 20: Brady Lewis Sextet

April 21: Montez Coleman Group

April 27-May 1, 2022: Alfredo Rodriguez & Pedrito Martinez Duo

May 4-7, 2022: Marcus Miller

Catherine Russell will replace Stacey Kent March 9-10, 2000; Pedrito Martinez and Alfredo Rodriguez will replace Poncho Sanchez April 27-May 1. Ticket holders to canceled concerts can retain their tickets for the same date and time. Exchanges, refunds and credit are also available.

Concerts are at the Ferring Jazz Bistro.

Tickets for the new shows are on sale at 11 a.m. today at jazzstl.org, by calling 314-571-6000, and in person at the Harold & Dorothy Steward Center.

Get more information at jazzstl.org.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Adele doesn't know passwords for social media accounts

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News