David Sanborn, Marcus Miller among new shows added to Jazz St. Louis schedule

April 6: Matthew Henry's Agbara Quintet

April 7: Janet Evra

April 20: Brady Lewis Sextet

April 21: Montez Coleman Group

April 27-May 1, 2022: Alfredo Rodriguez & Pedrito Martinez Duo

May 4-7, 2022: Marcus Miller

Catherine Russell will replace Stacey Kent March 9-10, 2000; Pedrito Martinez and Alfredo Rodriguez will replace Poncho Sanchez April 27-May 1. Ticket holders to canceled concerts can retain their tickets for the same date and time. Exchanges, refunds and credit are also available.

Concerts are at the Ferring Jazz Bistro.

Tickets for the new shows are on sale at 11 a.m. today at jazzstl.org, by calling 314-571-6000, and in person at the Harold & Dorothy Steward Center.

Get more information at jazzstl.org.

