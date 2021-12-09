David Sanborn, Marcus Miller among new shows added to Jazz St. Louis schedule

New concerts have been added to Jazz St. Louis’ current 26th season schedule including shows from David Sanborn and Marcus Miller.
Also, a couple of shows that had been on the schedule are canceled.
The list of new shows are:
Jan. 12: Joel Vanderheyden Quartet
Jan. 13: The Kaleb Kirby Quintet
Jan. 26: Bernard Terry
Jan. 27: Emily Wallace with the Adam Maness Trio
Jan. 28-29: Kendrick Smith Sextet – Kind of Blue
Feb. 23: Una Noche en Panama feat. David Gomez
Feb. 24: Demarius Hicks
Feb. 25-26: Denise Thimes
March 9-10: Catherine Russell
March 11-12: An Evening With Tonina
March 23-26: David Sanborn
April 6: Matthew Henry's Agbara Quintet
April 7: Janet Evra
April 20: Brady Lewis Sextet
April 21: Montez Coleman Group
April 27-May 1, 2022: Alfredo Rodriguez & Pedrito Martinez Duo
May 4-7, 2022: Marcus Miller
Catherine Russell will replace Stacey Kent March 9-10, 2000; Pedrito Martinez and Alfredo Rodriguez will replace Poncho Sanchez April 27-May 1. Ticket holders to canceled concerts can retain their tickets for the same date and time. Exchanges, refunds and credit are also available.
Concerts are at the Ferring Jazz Bistro.
Tickets for the new shows are on sale at 11 a.m. today at jazzstl.org, by calling 314-571-6000, and in person at the Harold & Dorothy Steward Center.
Get more information at jazzstl.org.