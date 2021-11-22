 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David Spade heading to the Factory
0 comments

David Spade heading to the Factory

{{featured_button_text}}
David Spade

David Spade

 Courtesy of the artist

David Spade is at the Factory in Chesterfield with a show on April 2 as part of is “Catch Me Inside Tour.” Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $45-$74 on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

 

0 comments

Tags

2021_Legos.png

Legos

Watch Now: Related Video

Here are the new cat games you don’t want to miss!

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News