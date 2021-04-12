Dawes' 'Good Luck With Whatever' tour coming to the Pageant

Dawes’ “Good Luck with Whatever” tour comes to the Pageant on Dec. 8; show time is at 8 p.m. Erin Rae is also on the bill.
-
Second show added to Bill Burr at the Fox Theatre in September
-
Rage Against the Machine's Enterprise Center concert is rescheduled again for 2022
-
Drive-In St. Louis at POWERplex returns, with plans to continue post-pandemic concerts
-
Isley Brothers vs. Earth, Wind & Fire Verzuz battle is a win-win
-
St. Louis comedians aim for a shot on SiriusXM with Helium Comedy Club recording
Tickets start at $30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 16 at ticketmaster.com. The Pageant’s box office is not currently open.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today