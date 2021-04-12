 Skip to main content
Dawes' 'Good Luck With Whatever' tour coming to the Pageant
Dawes

Dawes

 Photo by Clara Balzary

Dawes’ “Good Luck with Whatever” tour comes to the Pageant on Dec. 8; show time is at 8 p.m. Erin Rae is also on the bill. 

Tickets start at $30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 16 at ticketmaster.com. The Pageant’s box office is not currently open.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

 

