Dayglow bringing fall tour to Delmar Hall in October

Dayglow’s “The Harmony House Tour” comes to Delmar Hall Oct. 29 Show time is at 8 p.m. Arlie is also on the bill.
-
Second show added to Bill Burr at the Fox Theatre in September
-
Rage Against the Machine's Enterprise Center concert is rescheduled again for 2022
-
Drive-In St. Louis at POWERplex returns, with plans to continue post-pandemic concerts
-
Isley Brothers vs. Earth, Wind & Fire Verzuz battle is a win-win
-
St. Louis comedians aim for a shot on SiriusXM with Helium Comedy Club recording
Tickets are $25-$30 at ticketmaster.com only. The box office is not open. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 16.
Delmar Hall has been closed since March 2020 and is now announcing new shows as it moves towards its reopening.
Get more information at delmarhall.com.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today