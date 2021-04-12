 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dayglow bringing fall tour to Delmar Hall in October
0 comments

Dayglow bringing fall tour to Delmar Hall in October

{{featured_button_text}}
Dayglow

Dayglow

 Photo by Sloan Struble

Dayglow’s “The Harmony House Tour” comes to Delmar Hall Oct. 29 Show time is at 8 p.m. Arlie is also on the bill. 

Tickets are $25-$30 at ticketmaster.com only. The box office is not open. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 16.

Delmar Hall has been closed since March 2020 and is now announcing new shows as it moves towards its reopening.

Get more information at delmarhall.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bafta pay tribute to Duke of Edinburgh on first night of film awards

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports