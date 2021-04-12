Dayglow bringing fall tour to Delmar Hall in October

Dayglow’s “The Harmony House Tour” comes to Delmar Hall Oct. 29 Show time is at 8 p.m. Arlie is also on the bill.

Tickets are $25-$30 at ticketmaster.com only. The box office is not open. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 16.

Delmar Hall has been closed since March 2020 and is now announcing new shows as it moves towards its reopening.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

