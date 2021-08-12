Dead & Company concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre requires vaccination proof

Concertgoers headed to the Sept. 13 Dead & Company tour at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre will be required to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours prior to entry.

Fans who already purchased general admission pit tickets will be required to show proof of completed COVID-19 vaccination to receive a wristband to access the general admission pit area.

If a general admission pit ticket holder does not have proper documentation, they will be relocated to an alternate non-pit seating area.

Negative testing isn’t an available option for pit entry.

Children under the age of 12 may attend if they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the show. There’s no pit access for children under 12 or for anyone without proof of vaccination.

Similar protocols are set for Wilco at St. Louis Music Park and Maroon 5 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Wilco is Aug. 13; Maroon 5 is Aug 18.

