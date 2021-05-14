 Skip to main content
Dead & Company heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre for late summer show
Dead & Company heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre for late summer show

Dead & Company at Scottrade Center

John Mayer (left) and Bob Weir (right) perform as part of Dead & Company at Scottrade Center in St. Louis on Friday, Nov. 20, 2015. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 photo by Jon Gitchoff

Dead & Company is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a show on Sept. 13. Performing are Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti.

Tickets go on sale at noon May 21 through ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices aren’t immediately available.

The tour begins Aug. 16 in Raleigh, N.C.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre’s last concerts were in 2019 save for a handful of parking lot concerts in 2020. The venue is reopening later this year.

 

'American Idol' Finalist Caleb Kennedy Exits Show After Offensive Video Resurfaces

