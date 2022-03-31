 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dead & Company returning to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

 Photo by Jay Blakesberg

Dead & Company returns to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a show on June 21 featuring Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti.

Tickets are $56.50-$201.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 8 at livenation.com.

This is Dead & Company’s seventh tour since forming in 2015. The tour kicks off June 11 in Los Angeles.

To ensure fans get tickets directly in their hands, Fan Registration is now available by clicking here until April 3 at 2 p.m. through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. The Verified Fan Presale begins at 10 a.m. April 5 through Thursday, 10 p.m. Supplies are limited.  

 

