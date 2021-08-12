Dead & Company's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre concert requiring vaccination proof

Concert-goers headed to the Sept. 13 Dead & Company tour at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre will be required to provide proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours prior to entry.

Fans who've already purchased general admission pit tickets will be required to show proof of their completed COVID-19 vaccination to receive a wristband to access the general admission pit area.

If a general admission pit ticket holder does not have proper documentation, they will be relocated to an alternate non-pit seating area.

Negative testing isn’t an available option for pit entry.

Children under the age of 12 may attend if they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the show. There’s no pit access for children under 12 or anyone without proof of vaccination.