Dead & Company's summer tour is canceled: 'We will return...We will survive'

Update: Dead & Company’s Summer Tour 2020 scheduled to come to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre July 13 is canceled in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the band said in full: “Because of the global coronavirus outbreak and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, we have no choice but to cancel ‘Dead & Company's Summer Tour 2020.’ The well-being and safety of our Deadhead community, venue staff and the band’s touring family is of the utmost importance. We also want to get refunds back to our fans while so many are hurting economically. All tickets will be fully refunded at point of purchase.

We are thankful for your understanding and we look forward to the day when we can all be reunited. In the meantime, keep the faith and believe in the power of music. We will return. We will get by. We will survive.”

Original post: Dead & Company's "Summer Tour 2020" with Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, Bob Weir with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a show on July 13. Show time is at 7 p.m.