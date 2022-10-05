Death Cab for Cutie pushes the envelope, trusts itself on new album

Ten albums into its long career, Death Cab for Cutie was careful not to repeat what it had done before on its new album “Asphalt Meadows.”

The band opted for a fresh producer with the Grammy-winning John Congleton. The album includes “Roman Candles,” “Here to Forever” and “Foxglove Through the Clearcut.”

The album was written and recorded during the pandemic, a good chunk of it remotely.

Of the new album, Death Cab for Cutie multi-instrumentalist and backing vocalist Dave Depper says “we all have diverse-leaning tastes that are not always reflected in the music we make. We trusted our more adventurous instincts this time. We were more noisier, more abstract. John intensified those things. He had the attitude of trusting yourself.”

“Why not push the envelope a bit, extend what you’re capable of doing and what the expectations are.”

To that end, the album is a step forward sonically for the band. Depper says the band had to get used to the pace Congleton works, different from what the band is used to.

“I think the speed at which John works is a little disorienting. We’re used to working more meticulously, getting the sound just right with take after take until we get the right performance.”

But Congleton was more about immediacy, getting the great take sooner rather than later “during the initial spark of inspiration. ‘Let’s go with this, let’s not waste any time. These earlier takes sound fresh, and we don’t need to run it into the ground.’ ”

He says they’ve known about the in-demand producer for a long time, but their keyboardist, Zac Rae, who worked with him in Los Angeles previously, brought him into the fold.

Lyrically, he says Ben Gibbard was conscious of not writing a pandemic record about being stuck at home and wanting to see friends, which has been heard all too often.

Gibbard wanted to make an album that captured the existential dread of the moment, among other things.

“The album is a look back on the past as a lens to view the present, and turning the lens to the future, too,” Depper says. But I wouldn’t call it nostalgic. It looks backward but not necessarily with sentimentality, but using the past as something that influences the present moment.”

The songs on “Asphalt Meadows” were written and recorded during the peak of the pandemic.

Half of the album was written remotely by Gibbard, while the other half was written round-robin style by the entire band.

“It led us to some very interesting avenues we wouldn’t have come up with if he’d written it by himself. It was a real breakthrough for us as far as songwriting and looking forward to our next direction.”

Depper says when he listens to “Asphalt Meadows,” he really hears the journey the band went through in making it, how the songs came together over two years during the pandemic, and the experiment of writing remotely. The band whittled 40 songs down to the 11 songs that made the final cut.

“There’s the excitement of these songs we’ve lived with for a couple of years finally getting released. Only five of us had heard those songs for so many months, then somebody new (Congleton) got excited about them and made them better than I could have imagined.”

Death Cab for Cutie brings “Asphalt Meadows” and more to the Factory on Oct. 13 after kicking off the tour in September.

“We’re doing our best to play a ton of those (old) songs. But I’m amazed at the positive reaction to the new songs, seeing fans sing along to the new songs though they only had the album for a few days. It’s my favorite tour. The band is in its best performing shape than it has ever been in.”