Deborah Cox, VASSY, Alex Newell, Raye will headline St. Louis PrideFest

Deborah Cox

 Kevin C. Johnson

St. Louis PrideFest is “Together Again” with newly announced headliners Deborah Cox and VASSY on June 25 and Alex Newell and Raye on June 26.

PrideFest, organized by Pride St. Louis, takes place at Soldiers Memorial downtown.

Noted R&B/dance singer Cox, who headlined the festival in 2012, is known for “Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here” and “Absolutely Not.” Australian dance star VASSY is known for songs such as “Secrets” and “Bad.” Newell rose to fame on “Glee,” where they portrayed Unique Adams, and also appeared on “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” Raye is a rising UK singer-songwriter.

Headliners will perform on the MasterCard Main Stage. 

Pride Is Alive at Ballpark Village

Alex Newell performs during Pride Is Alive at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Pride Is Alive is a scaled back version of Pridefest due to the ongoing pandemic. The festival continues on Sunday with performances by Natasha Bedingfield, Vincint, Robin S. and more. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

New to the festival is the Ascend DJ Stage featuring DJs from the St. Louis LGBTQIA+ community: DJ Burna, DJ Drew$tylZ, DJ Taber and DJ FreeRadical on June 25; DJ Troy Dillard, DJ GDiddy, Rops & Charles and DJ Rico on June 26.

Additional acts, including St. Louis performers and emcees, will be announced soon.

The Pride Grand Parade is June 26 downtown. 

This is the 41st year for the free festival, which last took place in 2019. In 2021, Pride St. Louis hosted a Pride Is Alive festival, which also featured Newell, at Ballpark Village. In 2020, organizers presented a livestream event.

Click here for more information.

News