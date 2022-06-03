Deborah Cox, VASSY, Alex Newell, Raye will headline St. Louis PrideFest

St. Louis PrideFest is “Together Again” with newly announced headliners Deborah Cox and VASSY on June 25 and Alex Newell and Raye on June 26.
PrideFest, organized by Pride St. Louis, takes place at Soldiers Memorial downtown.
Noted R&B/dance singer Cox, who headlined the festival in 2012, is known for “Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here” and “Absolutely Not.” Australian dance star VASSY is known for songs such as “Secrets” and “Bad.” Newell rose to fame on “Glee,” where they portrayed Unique Adams, and also appeared on “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” Raye is a rising UK singer-songwriter.
Headliners will perform on the MasterCard Main Stage.
Alex Newell performs during Pride Is Alive at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

New to the festival is the Ascend DJ Stage featuring DJs from the St. Louis LGBTQIA+ community: DJ Burna, DJ Drew$tylZ, DJ Taber and DJ FreeRadical on June 25; DJ Troy Dillard, DJ GDiddy, Rops & Charles and DJ Rico on June 26.
Additional acts, including St. Louis performers and emcees, will be announced soon.
This is the 41st year for the free festival, which last took place in 2019.
In 2021, Pride St. Louis hosted a Pride Is Alive festival, which also featured Newell, at Ballpark Village. In 2020, organizers presented a livestream event.
From the left, Grace Wyatt, of Edwardsville, Phoenix Hawk, of St. Louis, and Hannah Hitt, of Edwardsville, attend Pride Is Alive at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Neon Trees performs during Pride Is Alive at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Alex Newell performs during Pride Is Alive at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Alex Newell performs during Pride Is Alive at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Alex Newell performs during Pride Is Alive at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Martin (left) and Gary Goldberg, of O'Fallon, Ill., attend Pride Is Alive at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
DJ Spinderella performs during Pride Is Alive at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Chris Wilson (left) and Lance Leslie, both of St. Louis, attend Pride Is Alive at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Lain Kaufman (left) and Megan Kirkland, both of Decatur, attend Pride Is Alive at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Jay Sims (left) and Dee Williams, both of St. Louis, attend Pride Is Alive at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
From the left, Florence Goode, Queen of Metro East Pride Stephanie Six Trombones and Angel Brookes, all of St. Louis, attend Pride Is Alive at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Tiffany performs during Pride Is Alive at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Alex Newell performs during Pride Is Alive at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Tiffany signs an autograph for a fan during her performance at Pride Is Alive at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
DJ Spinderella performs during Pride Is Alive at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
DJ Spinderella performs during Pride Is Alive at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
From the left, Wilhemina Macabre, of St. Louis, Juniper Gin, of Baltimore, and Omega, of Cleveland, attend Pride Is Alive at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Dakota Hearn (left) and Easton Gosnell, both of Carlinville, attend Pride Is Alive at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Tiffany performs during Pride Is Alive at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
From the left, Lauris McQuoid-Greason, of St. Louis, Jason Ross, of Columbia, Mo., Megan Steffen, of Columbia, Mo., and Kat Hunt, of Columbia, Mo., attend Pride Is Alive at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Bryce Willi (left) and Della Lee, both of Cape Girardeau, attend Pride Is Alive at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Harvey (left) and Travis Ivy-Jonas, of Farmington, attend Pride Is Alive at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
From the left, siblings Jamie Owens, of Belleville, Nick Owens, of Belleville, and James Owens, of St. Louis, attend Pride Is Alive at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Neon Trees performs during Pride Is Alive at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Neon Trees performs during Pride Is Alive at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Neon Trees performs during Pride Is Alive at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Neon Trees performs during Pride Is Alive at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Neon Trees performs during Pride Is Alive at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Neon Trees performs during Pride Is Alive at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Tawana Shaw, from St. Louis, poses with her multi-colored lipstick on Sunday, June 30, 2019, before the start of the Pride Parade in downtown St. Louis.
The brightly colored Balloon Brigade danced down Market Street to blaring dance music on Sunday, June 30, 2019, during the Pride Parade in downtown St. Louis.
A parade marcher stopped to shake hands with two St. Louis policemen on Sunday, June 30, 2019, during the Pride Parade in downtown St. Louis.
A group of masked men paraded down Market Street on Sunday, June 30, 2019, during the Pride Parade in downtown St. Louis.
Faim Lee Jewls, aka Julie Socorro, from Carbondale, puts on the crown she won as the 2019 Southern Illinois Pride King on Sunday, June 30, 2019, before the start of the Pride Parade in downtown St. Louis.
A costumed parade participant carried a Pride umbrella on Sunday, June 30, 2019, during the Pride Parade in downtown St. Louis.
A city bus was decorated for use in the parade on Sunday, June 30, 2019, before the start of the Pride Parade in downtown St. Louis.
Parade watchers cheered the various groups marching down Market Street on Sunday, June 30, 2019, during the Pride Parade in downtown St. Louis.
The Funky Butt Brass Band performed on Sunday, June 30, 2019, during the Pride Parade in downtown St. Louis.
Roxie Valentine, aka Jacob Duniphan from Collinsville, waves to the crowd on Sunday, June 30, 2019, during the Pride Parade in downtown St. Louis. Valentine is the 2019 Queen of Metro East Pride.
Jace has Raven get something out of his backpack on Sunday, June 30, 2019, before the start of the Pride Parade in downtown St. Louis.
Max Gass, 22, from New Baden, winks at the camera as he marches and hands out candy on Sunday, June 30, 2019, during the Pride Parade in downtown St. Louis.
Seann Graves puts a temporary tattoo on his girlfriend, Kena Collins, both from St. Louis, on Sunday, June 30, 2019, before the start of the Pride Parade in downtown St. Louis.
Michael Kovach, from St. Louis, waves the pride flag on Sunday, June 30, 2019, during the Pride Parade in downtown St. Louis.
Mercedes Nett, 21, from Hannibal reaches for some beads from a parade participant on Sunday, June 30, 2019, during the Pride Parade in downtown St. Louis.
A parade participant stopped to pose on Sunday, June 30, 2019, during the Pride Parade in downtown St. Louis.
A group sponsored by USBank carried the Pride flag on Sunday, June 30, 2019, during the Pride Parade in downtown St. Louis.
The brightly colored Balloon Brigade danced down Market Street to blaring dance music on Sunday, June 30, 2019, during the Pride Parade in downtown St. Louis.
David Spruill wipes away the sweat as he and Bruce Calvin, both from St. Louis, stay in the shade on Sunday, June 30, 2019, before the start of the Pride Parade in downtown St. Louis.
Robert Segarro, from St. Louis, keeps hydrated on Sunday, June 30, 2019, before the start of the Pride Parade in downtown St. Louis. Segarro, formerly from New York, is the 2019 Mr. Missouri Leather.
