Del McCoury to perform at the Big Top as part of the Lot Series

Del McCoury

Del McCoury

 Courtesy of the artist

Del McCoury will perform at the Big Top in Grand Center on April 28 as part of Jamo Presents’ The Lot Series.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $35-$65 and are on sale now at metrotix.com.

The Greyboy Allstars were recently announced as part of the series.

