Denise Thimes brings back her annual Mother's Day concert to the Touhill

Denise Thimes’ long-running Mother’s Day benefit concert returns with “Me and Phyllis: Tribute to Phyllis Hyman” taking place at 5:30 p.m. May 8 at the Touhill Performing Arts Center.
This is the 25th anniversary of the event.
Robert Nelson is also on the bill.
Dinner is available before the concert.
Tickets are $45-$55. Get tickets at metrotix.com.
Proceeds benefit pancreatic cancer research at the Siteman Cancer Center.
Masks and double vaccination cards are required.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
