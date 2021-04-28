 Skip to main content
Denise Thimes sells out Blue Strawberry, second show is added
Denise Thimes

Broadway great and St. Louis native Denise Thimes sings an inspirational song on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the swearing in ceremony of newly elected Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones outside the Urban League's Ferguson center. Jones becomes the first female and first African American mayor in the town's 126-year history. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Denise Thimes' 8 p.m. May 1 concert at Blue Strawberry is sold out. A second show has been added at 5 p.m.

Tickets for the 5 p.m. show are $25-$30. The livestream is $20.

Get more information at bluestrawberrystl.com.

