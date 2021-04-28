Denise Thimes sells out Blue Strawberry, second show is added

Denise Thimes' 8 p.m. May 1 concert at Blue Strawberry is sold out. A second show has been added at 5 p.m.
Tickets for the 5 p.m. show are $25-$30. The livestream is $20.
Get more information at bluestrawberrystl.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
