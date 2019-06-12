Dennis DeYoung and the music of STYX is at the Event Center at River City Casino with shows Feb. 14-15, 2020. Shows are at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $29.50-$65 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the casino.
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
