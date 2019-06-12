Subscribe for 99¢
Dennis DeYoung

Dennis DeYoung, best known for being a founding member of the rock band Styx as lead vocalist performs at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casinos' Hard Rock Live on Monday , Aug. 20, 2012 in Hollywood, Fla. (Photo Jeff Daly/Invision/AP Images)

Dennis DeYoung and the music of STYX is at the Event Center at River City Casino with shows Feb. 14-15, 2020. Shows are at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $29.50-$65 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the casino.

 

