 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dennis Quaid's Sheldon Concert Hall show is canceled
0 comments

Dennis Quaid's Sheldon Concert Hall show is canceled

{{featured_button_text}}
Dennis Quaid

Dennis Quaid

 Kevin C. Johnson

Update: Dennis Quaid’s Nov. 12 concert at the Sheldon Concert Hall is canceled due to unexpected circumstances. Ticket holders will automatically be refunded. Quaid apologizes fro the inconvenience and looks forward to returning to St. Louis in the future.

MetroTix will automatically issue a full refund to the credit card used for the original ticket purchase, which will be reflected within 10 days of processing.

Original post: Actor and singer Dennis Quaid performs live at the Sheldon Concert Hall with a concert on Nov. 12. Event time is at 8 p.m. 

Quaid is embarking on a 12-city tour.

Tickets are $30-$40 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 20 at metrotix.com or call 314-534-1111.

The show is presented by the Sheldon Concert Hall and the Old Rock House.

Get more information at thesheldon.org.

Quaid’s shows are country and rock-driven and includes songs from the Jerry Lee Lewis biopic  “Great Balls of Fire” starring Quaid.

 Quaid will release a new inspirational album set for 2022.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taylor Swift attends Lena Dunham's wedding in London

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News