Dennis Quaid's Sheldon Concert Hall show is canceled

Update: Dennis Quaid’s Nov. 12 concert at the Sheldon Concert Hall is canceled due to unexpected circumstances. Ticket holders will automatically be refunded. Quaid apologizes fro the inconvenience and looks forward to returning to St. Louis in the future.
MetroTix will automatically issue a full refund to the credit card used for the original ticket purchase, which will be reflected within 10 days of processing.
Original post: Actor and singer Dennis Quaid performs live at the Sheldon Concert Hall with a concert on Nov. 12. Event time is at 8 p.m.
Quaid is embarking on a 12-city tour.
Tickets are $30-$40 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 20 at metrotix.com or call 314-534-1111.
The show is presented by the Sheldon Concert Hall and the Old Rock House.
Get more information at thesheldon.org.
Quaid’s shows are country and rock-driven and includes songs from the Jerry Lee Lewis biopic “Great Balls of Fire” starring Quaid.
Quaid will release a new inspirational album set for 2022.
