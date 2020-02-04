You are the owner of this article.
Deon Cole coming to the Pageant
Deon Cole coming to the Pageant

Deon Cole

Deon Cole

Courtesy of the artist

Comedian and actor Deon Cole of “Black-ish” is at the Pageant with a show on June 6 as part of his “Coleology Tour.” Show time is at 8 p.m. 

Tickets are $30.50-$50.50 and go on sale  at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, at the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

In addition to "Black-ish," Cole is also seen on "Grown-ish."

