Deon Cole coming to the Pageant

Comedian and actor Deon Cole of “Black-ish” is at the Pageant with a show on June 6 as part of his “Coleology Tour.” Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $30.50-$50.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, at the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

In addition to "Black-ish," Cole is also seen on "Grown-ish."

