Deon Cole's show at the Pageant is postponed

Update: Deon Cole's June concert at the Pageant has been postponed in wake of the current pandemic. Hold onto your tickets as they will be honored at the new date. The new date is yet to be announced. Click here for more information on ticket refunding information at the Pageant.

Original post: Comedian and actor Deon Cole of “Black-ish” is at the Pageant with a show on June 6 as part of his “Coleology Tour.” Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $30.50-$50.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, at the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

In addition to "Black-ish," Cole is also seen on "Grown-ish."

