Details announced for St. Louis blues legend Big George Brock's viewing
Details announced for St. Louis blues legend Big George Brock's viewing

Big Muddy Blues Festival

Big George Brock performs during the Big Muddy Blues Festival on Laclede's Landing on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

A viewing for St. Louis blues legend Big George Brock will take place from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Baucom’s Life Celebration & Cremation Services, 9480 Lewis and Clark Blvd.

The viewing will adhere to social distancing. Only ten people will be allowed at a time, and masks must be worn. People must remain in their cars until they are instructed to enter the building.

The burial will be private. His life will be celebrated at a later date.

Sports