Details announced for St. Louis blues legend Big George Brock's viewing

A viewing for St. Louis blues legend Big George Brock will take place from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Baucom’s Life Celebration & Cremation Services , 9480 Lewis and Clark Blvd.

The viewing will adhere to social distancing. Only ten people will be allowed at a time, and masks must be worn. People must remain in their cars until they are instructed to enter the building.