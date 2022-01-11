Dianne Reeves' show at the Sheldon moves to April because of COVID-19

Dianne Reeves’ concert Jan. 22 at the Sheldon Concert Hall has been moved to 8 p.m. April 7. The rescheduling is because of the rise in COVID-19 cases.
Peter Martin is also on the bill as her bandleader and pianist.
Subscribers and single-ticket buyers will be contacted about options for retaining, refunding or donating their tickets.
Tickets are $15-$50.
Get more information at metrotix.com, or email marketing@thesheldon.org.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
