Dianne Reeves' show at the Sheldon moves to April because of COVID-19
Dianne Reeves' show at the Sheldon moves to April because of COVID-19

Dianne Reeves

Dianne Reeves

 Photo by Jerris Madison

Dianne Reeves’ concert Jan. 22 at the Sheldon Concert Hall has been moved to 8 p.m. April 7. The rescheduling is because of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Peter Martin is also on the bill as her bandleader and pianist. 

Subscribers and single-ticket buyers will be contacted about options for retaining, refunding or donating their tickets.

Tickets are $15-$50.

Get more information at metrotix.com, or email marketing@thesheldon.org.

