 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dierks Bentley bringing his '2020 Beers on Me Tour' to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
0 comments

Dierks Bentley bringing his '2020 Beers on Me Tour' to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

{{featured_button_text}}
Dierks Bentley at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Dierks Bentley performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Mo. on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Dierks Bentley’s “2021 Beers on Me Tour” comes to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Oct. 21. Riley Green is also on the bill.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 14.

Click here for more information.

In a statement, Bentley says: “I wrote a song a few months back with some friends called ‘Beers On Me’ that inspired this year’s tour name. It’s a pretty simple recipe for summer…get your friends together, have a round or two and dive into some great country music.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Demarius Hicks on his tribute to jazz pioneer Chick Corea

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports