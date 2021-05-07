Dierks Bentley bringing his '2020 Beers on Me Tour' to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Dierks Bentley’s “2021 Beers on Me Tour” comes to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Oct. 21. Riley Green is also on the bill.

In a statement, Bentley says: “I wrote a song a few months back with some friends called ‘Beers On Me’ that inspired this year’s tour name. It’s a pretty simple recipe for summer…get your friends together, have a round or two and dive into some great country music.”