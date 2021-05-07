Dierks Bentley will bring '2021 Beers on Me Tour' to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Dierks Bentley’s “2021 Beers on Me Tour” comes to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Oct. 21. Riley Green is also on the bill.
-
The Monkees return to Family Arena for November concert
-
Nikki Glaser to host the first 'MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted'
-
Ambrosia helps keep yacht rock afloat with its first drive-in concert
-
Nikki Glaser, Glass Animals, Old Dominion booked at Factory concert venue in Chesterfield
-
Thunderhead: The Rush Experience booked at the Pageant for two nights
Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 14.
Click here for more information.
In a statement, Bentley says: “I wrote a song a few months back with some friends called ‘Beers On Me’ that inspired this year’s tour name. It’s a pretty simple recipe for summer…get your friends together, have a round or two and dive into some great country music.”
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today