Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy coming to the Pageant

Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy are together at the Pageant with a show on March 30; show time is at 8 p.m.
The show is a stop on their "Sugar, Spice and Everything Ice" tour.
Tickets are $40-$45 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 17 at ticketmaster.com, the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
