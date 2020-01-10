You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy coming to the Pageant
0 comments

Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy coming to the Pageant

Support local journalism for 99¢
Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy

Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy

Courtesy of the artists

Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy are together at the Pageant with a show on March 30; show time is at 8 p.m.

The show is a stop on their "Sugar, Spice and Everything Ice" tour.

Tickets are $40-$45 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 17 at ticketmaster.com, the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

0 comments

Tags

Upcoming events

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports