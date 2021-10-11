Dinosaur Jr. reschedules its show at the Pageant for September 2022

Latest update: Dinosaur Jr.'s concert has been rescheduled for Sept. 23, 2022. Tickets from the previous date will be honored at the new date. Get more information at thepageant.com.
Update: This show has been postponed. A new date will be announced. In a statement. The band said:
"Due to the rise Covid cases and hospitalizations along with the impact that the Delta variant is having at the moment, Dinosaur Jr. will postpone the first leg of their fall tour, September 10th through October 2nd. In the hope that conditions improve in the coming weeks, the band intends to proceed with the November 2021 and all 2022 dates as planned. Please stay tuned for information on the rescheduled September dates and please visit point of purchase to inquire about your tickets."
Original post: Dinosaur Jr. has announced a fall North American tour with a Sept. 16 date at the Pageant. Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $30-$35 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
The band’s upcoming album is “Sweep It Into Space.”
The Pageant reopens in April with Jake’s Leg followed by Mr. Blue Sky, but the reopening slate of shows are limited capacity shows.