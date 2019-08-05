Subscribe for $3 for three months
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Diplo arrives at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Dance music superstar Diplo is at Ryse Nightclub at Ameristar Casino with a gig on Oct. 25. Event time is at 9 p.m.

Tickets are $55-$70, available at ticketmaster.com and at the casino.

Get more information at rysenightclub.com.

 

Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

