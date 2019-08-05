Dance music superstar Diplo is at Ryse Nightclub at Ameristar Casino with a gig on Oct. 25. Event time is at 9 p.m.
Tickets are $55-$70, available at ticketmaster.com and at the casino.
Get more information at rysenightclub.com.
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
